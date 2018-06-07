Bo Deaton honored during ‘roast and toast’

JACKSON, Tenn.–A ‘roast and toast’ took place Thursday night in south Jackson to honor a local man.

Several friends ‘roasted and toasted’ Bo Deaton, who has dedicated his life to officiating, participating in and promoting the Senior Olympics.

Roasters included Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris, county commissioner “Smokey” Joe Roland, Dan Reeves and many more.

Deaton will be inducted into the Senior Olympics Hall of Fame later this month in Franklin, Tennessee.