Boys & Girls Club of Jackson hosts fundraiser, reception

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys & Girls Club of Jackson is celebrating its golden anniversary this year.

Supporters, parents and board members gathered Thursday in the home of Alice and Carl Kirkland to mark the occasion as part of a fundraiser.

Executive Director Sabrina Anderson says the reception is a way for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson to reach more people in the community who are not familiar with the program.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody that was not really familiar with Boys & Girls Club was invited so that we can broaden our donor base and introduce them to the club so that they can love it just as much as I do,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the fundraiser and reception is only one way you can help kids.

Anyone who wants to donate to the Boys & Girls Club can mail their checks to the club on Lexington Avenue, or donate on their website or through Cash App or PayPal.