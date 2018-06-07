Carleen “Chick” “Honey” Robertson

Carleen “Chick” “Honey” Robertson, age 91 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at Paris Healthcare & Rehab Center. Her memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, June 9, 2018 at Trinity United Methodist Church with Bro. Dennis Vance of Trinity United Methodist Church officiating. Visitation will be after 2:00 PM Saturday at the church prior to the service.

Carleen D. “Chick” Robertson was born April 26, 1927 in Bristow, Kentucky to the late Carl Griffin Robertson and the late Nelle Lee Drugan Robertson. She is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Robertson Nance of Aiken, SC; four nieces: Deborah Brossett, Sandra Johnson, Carol Vos, and LeeAnn Hawley; two nephews: Charlie (Gail) Robertson of Paris, TN and Ronnie (Cindy) Robertson Nance of Hot Springs Village, AR; a great nephew, Chip (Ardy) Robertson and a great niece, Paige Robertson Wood; two great-great nephews: Griffin Wood and Andrew Allison; and a great-great niece, Avary Wood; and several great nieces and great nephews living in other areas.

Besides her parents, Chick was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles L. Robertson I; a brother-in-law, W.A. “Dub” Nance; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Lockhart Robertson; and a nephew, James Robertson.

Ms. Robertson was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and a devoted member of the United Methodist Women. She graduated from E.W. Grove High School and received advanced education from Trevecca University in Nashville, TN. She entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and made a career serving her country with distinction for twenty years, retiring in 1971. She was a member of DAV, American Legion, and VFW. She was an outstanding athlete and excelled in basketball and softball. She was inducted into the Paris, Henry County Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.