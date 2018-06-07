Clifton “Clif” Michael Roach

Clif Roach, age 32 died on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Clif was born on February 4, 1986 in Pascagoula, MS, the son of Kerry C. Page and Lynn Landrum. He was a self-employed Electrician, who enjoyed music, reading, journaling and writing poetry. In his youth he was active in athletics and BMX bikes.

He is survived by his mother and father as will as his wife, Bailee Guiton; two children, Caleb Michael Roach and Jordan Matthew Roach; two half-brothers, Nathan Page and Jonathan Page and two step-sisters, Skye Julian and Savanna Julian.

SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 8, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors. The family will be receiving friends on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at Arrington Funeral Directors.