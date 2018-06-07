Gibson County voters meet their local candidates

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Most people who live in Gibson County have seen candidate signs lining the streets of their community, but 14 of those candidates took the stage Thursday night to put a face to the name for local voters.

“Gibson County is kind of unique. We’re a very large county, and we’re very spread out, so it’s nice to have all the candidates come to one central location where many people can come,” said Heather Martin, vice president of the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce.

These candidates represented most Gibson County positions up for election, including circuit court clerk and county sheriff.

“It’s important to be as informed as possible when you’re making those decisions,” Martin said, “and making sure you’re voting for the person that represent your interest the best.”

These men and women shared why they believe they’re qualified for the office they’re seeking, and their vision for the future if elected.

“I’d like to see how all the candidates perform a little bit under pressure. I know they’re not going to be asked questions, but yet they had to formulate some thoughts about who they are, what they are, and how they’re going to sell themselves, and what they want to do in their next term,” said Trenton resident, Pat Riley.

Gibson County voters shared which qualities they believe are important in the future leaders of their community.

“That’s what you look for, is what they have done and what they have accomplished, and to move forward and to move our county forward,” said Trenton resident Betty Poteet.

The most important message; every vote counts.

“As a citizen of the United States, exercise your right,” Riley said. “Come out here and hear what the candidates have to say, and that’s what we’re all about.”

There was no debate included in Thursday night’s forum. Every candidate was allowed 5 minutes maximum to speak to the audience. After the event, candidates answered questions and spoke one-on-one with voters.

As a reminder, early voting begins July 13 and ends July 28. General election day is August 2.