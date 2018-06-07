Group holds protest in downtown Jackson against White House policy

JACKSON, Tenn.–“Indivisible Jackson” held a demonstration downtown Thursday afternoon to protest a policy by the Trump administration. The protest took place outside of City Hall in downtown Jackson.

“Indivisible Jackson” members wanted to present their opposition to the Trump administration’s policy separating families when they are trying to come to the U.S.

According to organizers, more than 1,000 pieces of paper were on a line and each represented a family that has been separated by the administration’s policy.