Jerry D. Campbell

Jerry D. Campbell, 70, died Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born November 24, 1947 in Springdale, AR, the son of the late Jesse and Virginia Graham Campbell. Jerry spent his working career with Duck’s Carpets, Seabrook Decorating Centers, FenceMaster, and retiring after fifteen years with Auto Zone in Memphis, TN as the IT Manager in Corporate Office. He was a Vietnam Veteran, a member of Northside United Methodist Church and sang thirty years with The Fabulous Delacardos.

He is survived by his wife, Mitzi Simms Campbell, of Jackson, TN, three sons, Michael Campbell (Shannon) of Beech Bluff, TN, Brett Campbell (Chelsie) of Bartlett, TN, Chris Campbell of Sandy Springs, GA, one brother Gary Don Campbell of Fordyce, AR, one sister, Renee Stewart (Greg), of Beech Bluff, TN, four grandchildren, Kortni Graves, Whitni Graves, Noah Hadley, Alexa Campbell, two nieces Bailee Stewart and Nicole Shipp.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father Jesse Campbell, Mother Virginia Campbell McCarver, and nephew Bradley Campbell.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11:00AM at Northside United Methodist Church, with Dr. Don. Thrasher, Dr. Mike Ripski and Bill Mitchusson officiating. The Family will be receiving friends on Friday, June 8, 2018 from 4:00PM -6:00PM at Arrington Funeral Directors. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Those friends serving as pallbearers will be Bill Way, Steve Little, Cecil Cravens, Ron Cantor, Tom French, Dick Arrington, Jim Stillwell and Glenn Yarbrough.

The family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to Friends of Heart, 74 Directors Row, Jackson, TN, 38305, Vietnam Veteran Association, VVA 995, 141 New Deal Rd, Jackson, TN, 38305. or Ronald McDonald House, 535 Alabama Ave. Memphis, TN, 38105.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305, 731.668.1111,www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com.