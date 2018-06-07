Lane closures along I-40 in Jackson this weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Expect more roadwork in Jackson this weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays.

“The concentration now is widening the interstate,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said.

TDOT said the left lane of I-40 westbound will close between mile markers 79 and 80 Saturday and Sunday from 4:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Crews will install construction entrances between the barrier rail.

“There will be some delays, so just be cognizant of that,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said I-40 will eventually go from four lanes to six. “We are building onto the inside, so that’s why that barrier rail is there so that they can do that work and build those lanes on the inside,” she said.

TDOT said the right lane of I-40 eastbound will also close between mile markers 79 and 80 from 4:30 p.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. Workers will build a pad for a message board.

TDOT said the work this weekend is contingent on the weather.

Lawrence encouraged drivers to slow down and watch out for workers. “Speed limits in construction zones are always lower than what they’re normally posted,” she said.

TDOT said the entire $67 million project will not be complete until June 2021.