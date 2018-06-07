Man accused in gas station shooting appears for preliminary hearing

JACKSON, Tenn.–The man accused in a homicide at a north Jackson gas station appears before a judge, Thursday.

Jamauri Ransom appeared in Jackson City Court for a preliminary hearing in connection to the death of Kevin Minter at the Marathon gas station on North Highland back on April 15. Witnesses to the shooting testified in the hearing.

After the hearing, the case was bound over to the Madison County grand jury to determine if Ransom will be indicted on charges related to Minter’s death.

Judge Blake Anderson ordered Ransom to remain in custody. His bond remains at $750,000.