Man accused of buying car with fake money

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of buying a car with counterfeit money was arraigned Thursday in Jackson City Court.

Court documents say a man, later identified as Charles Champion, responded to an ad on Craigslist in June 2016 to buy a Chevrolet Tahoe. Court documents say the man bought the car for $3,000.

The man who sold the car told police he later noticed the money he’d been paid with was counterfeit, according to court documents.

Champion is also charged with criminal simulation and theft of property over $1,000.

He is also charged with felony evading arrest, criminal simulation, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia in an unrelated case in which Champion is accused of leading police on a car chase in east Jackson.

Court documents say that chase, also in June 2016, ended and the car was later found wrecked and abandoned on North Church Street.

Investigators found counterfeit money, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to court documents.