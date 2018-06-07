Man accused of taking his child at gunpoint

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police say he took his daughter at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

Landon Simmons, 22, is accused of taking his 3-year-old daughter around 4:45 p.m. after an argument with the child’s mother.

Court documents say Simmons’ girlfriend texted her sister after Simmons allegedly hit her in the head during an argument. When the woman’s sister arrived at Simmons’ home, court documents say Simmons pointed a gun at her and said he would shoot her and her brother.

Court documents say Simmons’ girlfriend and sister left to pick up her 3-year-old daughter from a nearby day care. Court documents say Simmons arrived at the day care center at the same time, and pulled a gun on the child’s mother, threatening to shoot her if she came closer. He then reportedly left with the child.

Simmons is charged with aggravated assault and simple domestic assault. He remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex in lieu of $30,000 bond.