Mugshots : Madison County : 6/6/18 – 6/7/18 June 7, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/17Terrance Sanders Evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Christina Curtis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Colin Barnett Vandalism, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Devaughn Brown Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Dorian Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Jerry Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Johnathan Groce Contraband in penal institution, disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Keira Love Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Kierra Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Kristine Hodges Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Landon Simmons Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Martina Pettus-Tims Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Matthew Mullins Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Nicole Jett Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Rayburn Jones Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Sarah Simpson Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Travoyce Fuller Theft over $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/07/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore