Mugshots : Madison County : 6/6/18 – 6/7/18

1/17 Terrance Sanders Evading arrest, reckless driving

2/17 Christina Curtis Violation of probation

3/17 Colin Barnett Vandalism, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

4/17 Devaughn Brown Violation of probation, failure to appear



5/17 Dorian Williams Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

6/17 Jerry Mallard Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Johnathan Groce Contraband in penal institution, disorderly conduct

8/17 Keira Love Aggravated assault



9/17 Kierra Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Kristine Hodges Simple domestic assault

11/17 Landon Simmons Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault

12/17 Martina Pettus-Tims Simple domestic assault



13/17 Matthew Mullins Shoplifting

14/17 Nicole Jett Theft under $999

15/17 Rayburn Jones Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary

16/17 Sarah Simpson Harassment



17/17 Travoyce Fuller Theft over $1,000, fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/06/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/07/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.