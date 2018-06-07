One injured in shooting in west Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting this afternoon near Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say one person was injured in the shooting that happened on Foxlea Cove around 5 p.m. Thursday. Police say a truck that was damaged in the shooting was found on Greenfield Drive, which connects to Foxlea Cove.

The person who was injured in the shooting was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition, according to police.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.