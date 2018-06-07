Students from west Tennessee take a tour to the nation’s capital

Students from across west Tennessee took a bus Thursday on the way to the nation’s capital.

This group of students, sponsored by Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperative, earned their spot on the 2018 Washington Youth Tour by writing an essay.

The theme of the essay, students say, was ‘Beyond the Wire.’

Jacob Rhodes, from Crockett County, says he wrote his winning essay on how one fictitious electrical company went above and beyond when their community needed them the most.

“There was a forest fire and they go out and fight the forest fire and they go beyond the wires by helping people get out. They try to keep the power on as long as they can, but once that fails they go on with the paramedics and firefighters and they help people get out and they help save lives,” Rhodes said.

More than 135 students will represent the state of Tennessee.

The tour provides young leaders with an opportunity to explore the nations capital, learn about government and develop leadership skills.