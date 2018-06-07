Summer-Like Pattern Continues

Weather Update – 12:36 p.m. – Thursday

Another summer like day today. Much like yesterday and the last few days it will be dry, sunny but also warm. In this case, slightly warmer as temperatures will reach around 92 today. By noon, temperatures are expected to already reach 90. Average highs this time of year are around 85 to 86 degrees, so many areas could be at least five to eight degrees above average.

Winds will still continue to be light but slowly shift more southern aloft, bringing more of that deep gulf moisture by the weekend. This means increased heat indices, and dew points and rain chances. Tonight will be still be cool just slightly warmer with lows near 67 and calm winds. This weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible ahead of a more unsettled weather pattern as high pressure leaves our area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are looking more likely on Sunday when there will be a 40% chance for rain.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

