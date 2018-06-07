UPDATE: Missing Hardeman Co. man found, taken to hospital

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing elderly man in Hardeman County has been found near his home, according to Sheriff John Doolen.

Doolen confirmed 71-year-old Jeff “JL” Shinault was found Thursday morning in the woods about two miles from his Hardeman County home.

Doolen says Shinault is alert and being taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Shinault went missing Tuesday afternoon, and deputies searched Wednesday near where he was last seen on JB Russell Road heading toward Mecklinburg Drive near Bolivar.

Shinault is believed to be mentally challenged and suffer from seizures and Alzheimer’s, according to the sheriff’s office.