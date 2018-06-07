Visitation and funeral arrangements for Conrad DeLaney

JACKSON, Tenn. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for local media personality Conrad DeLaney.

DeLaney died Tuesday night while vacationing with his wife, Ann, in Gatlinburg. He was 74 years old.

Visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at Arrington Funeral Home located at 148 West University Parkway in Jackson.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, June 11, also at Arrington Funeral Home.

In true “Conrad” style, the family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.