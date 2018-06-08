Annual Tractor and Truck Pull making noise at Jackson’s Fairgrounds Park

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s big and it’s loud…the 46th Annual Budweiser Championship Tractor and Truck Pull and Battle of the Monster Trucks kicked off Friday night at Jackson Fairgrounds Park.

Fans came out for a night of ground stomping, mud slinging action with loud trucks, tractors and a whole lot of fun.

Brandon Hill who said his grandfather started the event which is now a family tradition, told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News why fans get an adrenaline rush from this event.

“Most likely black smoke, white smoke, wheel-standing action and a lot of mud,” said Hill.

If you missed the event, then you have one more chance. Saturday night, the gates at the fairgrounds open at 6 and the event begins at 7:30.

Monster trucks will be in the front of the park for fans to take pictures.

Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults and kids just $12.