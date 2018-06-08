Communications company aims to expand broadband access in West Tennessee

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One company is looking to help make an impact by expanding broadband services to more West Tennesseans.

A unique round-table discussion was held Friday afternoon at the Henderson County Senior Center in Lexington, with the topic of discussion being expanding broadband access to people who live in Henderson County.

“That is where the big divide is. People that live in the rural areas and not being able to get internet,” Henderson County Mayor Dan Hughes said.

Representatives from the Department of Education in Henderson County, along with city leaders and others, assisted with Charter in arranging the discussion.

People who live in rural areas are not the only ones who would benefit from the program.

“… A plan for the seniors that they have assistance with internet connection through Charter, and that is very special to a lot of people here,” Mayor Hughes added.

Charter’s Spectrum Assist program is meant to help K-12 students of eligible low-income families and low-income seniors on Supplemental Security Income stay engaged in today’s digital culture.

To qualify for the low-cost program, a member of the household must be a recipient of either the National School Lunch Program, free or reduced-cost lunch, the Community Eligibility Provision or on Supplemental Security Income.

“They are also going to talk about how the future is looking toward getting internet connections into the rural areas in all the counties in Southwest Tennessee,” Mayor Hughes said.

Hughes also said they will probably look in the next year to 18 months at getting the wireless internet connection to the rural areas of the county.

For more information about the program or if you believe you may qualify, you can visit their website at www.SpectrumInternetAssist.com.