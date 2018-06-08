Conrad Delaney

Conrad Delaney, 74, died Tuesday evening June 5, 2018 at LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN.

He was born October 10, 1943 in Brownsville, TN the son of the late Conrad Delaney, Sr and Morine Boyett Delaney. Conrad was a longtime broadcaster and TV personality in West Tennessee. He was very active in the community serving on numerous boards including, Salvation Army, Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Relay for Life, West TN Cerebral Palsy Center, Past Master of the Masonic Lodge of Alamo, TN, member of the Eastern Star in both Jackson and Alamo. Conrad was an active church member, deacon and member of the gospel group, “Olde Tyme Harmony”.

He is survived by his wife Ann Delaney, of Jackson, TN, one son Todd Delaney and his wife Heather , of San Diego, CA, one daughter Heather Meadows and her husband Bryan, of Eagleville, TN, four grandchildren Joseph Delaney, Katherine Delaney, Jacob Delaney, Emily Meadows and another granddaughter expected in August.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10:00AM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Madison County Commissioner Elect Jeff Wall, Pastor Dennis Smith and Pastor Gary Snuffin officiating. Burial will follow in Oakview Memorial Park.

The family will be receiving friends Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at the funeral home.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Rayneal Turner, Bryan Meadows, Jerry Morris, Earl Shackelford, Paul Manner, Howard Todd, Keith Shirley, Joseph Delaney and Joel; Newman.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center, 178 Airways Blvd., Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. 731.668.1111.www.arringtonfuneralgropup.com