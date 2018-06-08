Document shred & drug take-back event is Saturday in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A free document shredding and drug take-back event will take place Saturday in Jackson.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the north parking lot of the Jackson Fairgrounds, located at 800 South Highland Avenue.

Residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of expired or unneeded medication and shred personal documents or records.

The Better Business Bureau and the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Division of Consumer Affairs are hosting the event, which is aimed at promoting identity theft prevention and consumer protection.

Documents suggested for shredding include outdated credit card statements, bank statements, utility bills, investment documents, tax forms, loan documents, medical records, insurance documents, employment documents and anything with personally identifiable information.

If you are disposing of prescription medications, make sure to mark out any personal information on the label.