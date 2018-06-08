Huntingdon man gives back to community

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.–A Huntingdon native gives back to his hometown, Friday.

Nathan Burns lives in Murfreesboro now, but came back to Huntingdon with $10,000 in Walmart gift cards, ready to give back to his hometown. Burns calls the donations the right thing to do.

“Just used my God-given abilities to make some money and want to give back to the community that helped raise me,” said Burns.

In order to receive a gift card, shoppers had to show that they had a Huntingdon address and that the gift cards were only to be used to buy groceries for shoppers.