Jackson Center for Independent Living hosts camp for people with Down syndrome

JACKSON, Tenn. — Adults from around Madison County spent two weeks together at a camp to help them in the workforce.

The Jackson Center for Independent Living hosted a summer camp for individuals with Down syndrome.

Camper Julie Duke says her favorite part of camp was making new friends.

“It’s important to have a camp and spread awareness about these young individuals and get them out in the community and show them good work learning,” camp teacher Megan Tomlin said.

The camp lasted two weeks and gave the campers a chance to learn skills and meet with community members.