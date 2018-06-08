Marie Johnson Neely

Marie Johnson Neely, age 97, died on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

Marie was born in Lexington, TN on March 18, 1921, the daughter of the late Riley and Maude Houston Hall. She was a retired clerk with the United States Postal Service. As a Master Gardner, Marie enjoyed growing flowers and working in her gardens. She also enjoyed cooking and caring for her family and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenneth J. Johnson and George F. Neely.

She is survived by her children, Diane Oman of Parsons, TN; Kay Hutchinson (Paul) of Denmark, TN; Bobby Johnson (Elizabeth) of Denmark, TN and Don Johnson of Huntersville, TN; seven grandchildren, Tara Pratt (Marty), Matt Shelton (Heather), Jon Oman (Kristy), Ken Johnson (Ashley), Erin Johnson, Hunter Johnson and Abby Johnson and seven great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, June 8, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Bill Williamson officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery near Scotts Hill, TN.

The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Marty Pratt, Matt Shelton, Jon Oman, Ken Johnson, Hunter Johnson and Ken Couch.

Honorary pallbearers to serve will be John Henry Douglas, Matt Worrell, Ben Hutcherson, Jerry Shelton, Jerry Hall Johnson and Donny Tapley.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Morningside Assisted Living of Jackson for their love and support in caring for Marie.