Marine Corps League says ‘thank you’ to local law enforcement with annual appreciation cookout

JACKSON, Tenn.-A local Marine Corps League fed the Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sherriff’s Office as a way to say thank you.

Organizers with the Captain Jack Holland Marine Corps League estimated they fed about 100 officers while serving over 160 hamburgers and hot dogs at the third annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout at the Jackson Police Department.

One organizer with the league shares their reasons why they have this event.

“We just do this to say ‘thank you’ to the men and women who serve our community. The community of Jackson has been very good to us so we want to give back to the people who protect the streets of the great community,” said Casey Palmer of the Jack Holland Marine Corps League Detachment 735.

Organizers said this is just a small way to say thanks for all that the officers do.