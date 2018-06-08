Mugshots : Madison County : 6/7/18 – 6/8/18

1/23 Sharell Garvins Aggravated assault

2/23 Amanda Reynolds Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/23 Amanda Seymour Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/23 Bobby Shanks Driving on revoked license



5/23 Breanna Anderson Driving on revoked license

6/23 Byron Blackmon Simple domestic assault

7/23 Ceaira Herbert Failure to comply

8/23 Christy Ann Smith Theft under $999



9/23 Devin Whitaker Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, contraband in penal institution, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/23 Deidre Forrest Possession of schedule I, II & VI drugs

11/23 Genervara Wellington Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/23 Jessica McDuffie Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear



13/23 Jon Ross Lee Jones Vandalism

14/23 Jonathan Kinnie Vandalism

15/23 Joshua Baker Public intoxication

16/23 Juan Miliken Violation of probation



17/23 Kenyata Croom Failure to appear

18/23 Lesa Ellison Simple domestic assault

19/23 Patrice Whisnant Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/23 Robert Mann III Evading arrest



21/23 Shantarius Fuller Simple domestic assault

22/23 Steven Barnat Public intoxication

23/23 Willie Mae Croffett Failure to appear















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 6/07/18 and 7 a.m. on 6/08/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.