RIFA unveils new mural, invites public to take pictures

JACKSON, Tenn. — Check out some new artwork near downtown Jackson. The Regional Inter-Faith Association officially unveiled a new mural Friday at their building on Airways Boulevard.

The mural includes the message “Love the one in front of you.”

RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman said it is a very simple, but profound message. “This is something that our soup kitchen manager, we hear her say often,” she said.

The mural sits next to the RIFA Soup Kitchen, where they serve more than 200 meals a day.

Tillman said the message is appropriate for the work they do and the people they serve. “Feel happy. To feel hopeful, to feel inspired,” she said.

Funding from Tennalum and a grant from the Jackson Arts Council helped pay for the project.

“This mural for our community just really means conversation and dialogue about the arts,” Jackson Arts Council Executive Director Melinda Reid said. “It really pulls people together.”

Jackson Downtown Development Director Matt Altobell said the art tells a piece of the Jackson story. “I think as people walk by, drive by, I think that their day will be a little bit better,” he said.

Tillman said she hopes the art makes people feel happy, hopeful and inspired. “If it can just plant small seeds inside of people kindness of hopefulness of faithfulness, you know then that’s great,” she said.

Tillman encourages people to come check out the art and spread the message.

RIFA said an artist from Memphis, who now lives in Los Angeles, painted the mural. It took about a week to complete.