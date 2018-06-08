Rockabilly Highway Revival underway in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — “Rockabilly is in our DNA,” Jessica Huff, director of tourism in Selmer, said.

The 10th annual Rockabilly Highway Revival is underway in Selmer. They kicked off the festival Thursday night with McNairy Idol.

Friday, they were set to induct people into the McNairy County Hall of Fame before the big day on Saturday.

“This year we’ve actually changed locations. It’s been on the courthouse lawn, and this year we’re going to have it at the Rockabilly mural too at Rockabilly Park and the farmer’s market,” Huff said.

There will also be a cruise-in for classic cars, tractors, trucks and bikes.

Huff says that having the revival in Selmer just makes sense.

“This is where Elvis Presley and Carl Perkins met for the first time and created that sound,” Huff said.

Rockabilly Way and the Rockabilly Highway also run through the town, adding to its importance.

There will be food and craft vendors at the concert on Saturday. It will take place on the stage in downtown Selmer where all the bands will be kicking off the live music starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.