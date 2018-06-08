Scattered Showers and Storms Possible For The Weekend

Weather Update – 1:05 p.m. – Friday

Current temperatures right now have already reached the 90s but feels at least a few degrees warmer due to the rising humidity, with dew points in the low 70s.

The surface high that brought us the dry weather is further to our east now which has allowed that humidity to rise. A few spotty showers will be possible later in the afternoon, with most of our activity being diurnally driven. Otherwise, we will be dry and mostly sunny for our day. Tonight will be slightly warmer but muggy with lows hovering 70 and partly cloudy skies.

TOMORROW:

This humid pattern sticks around into next week as well. Wouldn’t rule out a pop up shower or storm later Saturday evening, with a few strong storms possible that night. Severe weather risk is low, with a marginal risk for severe weather staying just to our north.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast heat index for the hotter and more humid weather ahead, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

