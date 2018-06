‘Skeleton Krew’ performs in downtown Jackson for ‘Fridays at the Fox’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson was the place to be Friday as the Jackson Downtown Development Corporation welcomed “The Skeleton Krew” to “Fridays at the Fox.”

The band performed during lunch hour. This is the first of many music acts scheduled for the next couple weeks.

Brandon Clifton will perform next Friday at Fox Park, located at the corner of Main and Liberty streets in downtown Jackson.