Suspect accused of impersonating deputy after killing him

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy is also accused of trying to impersonate him and burning his body and vehicle.

A judge read off 12 counts against Steven Joshua Wiggins during his arraignment Friday in the death of Dickson County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker. His alleged accomplice, Erika Castro-Miles, also was arraigned, also on a charge of first-degree murder.

The judge entered not-guilty pleas on their behalf and appointed public defenders for both.

Baker was killed last week after responding to a call about a suspicious car. Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe said things escalated when the deputy discovered the vehicle was stolen. Authorities believe Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot the deputy, and that Wiggins later drove Baker’s cruiser into the woods.