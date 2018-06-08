Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network talks about finding help for mental illness

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, and experts say it’s on the rise. Between 1999 and 2016, suicide rates rose by 24 percent in Tennessee. That’s 1,110 deaths in 2016.

Tosha Gurly from the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network says depression and anxiety, two illnesses that lead to suicide, need to be talked about.

“I think we are in a generation of shifting to talk about mental health, and when we have depression, getting those people to the supports they need,” Gurly said.

She says depression and anxiety are illnesses and that prayer and religion help with healing. “We can go to church, and praying is very much needed. It’s very important that people know that. Part of that praying could be praying for their doctors and their nurses and pharmaceuticals, if they choose to go that method,” she said.

Gurly also says people who may be anxious or depressed should ask for help first. “We need to make sure we are reaching out to the people who have the education to help us get through some of those things that people are dealing with,” she said.

Gurley says experts know that having friends or family ask for help might be uncomfortable, but she says you can direct them to other resources. “If you don’t feel comfortable talking to whoever that person is that’s come to you, find somebody that can get them the help that they need,” she said.

Sometimes those dealing with depression and anxiety need a reminder when asking for help. “I believe that there’s life here, and we all serve a purpose,” she said.

“Don’t do it alone. You can’t do it alone,” she said.

For more information, visit the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network website at tspn.org or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.