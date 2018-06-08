The King Beez create buzz for Music at the Amp series

JACKSON, Tenn.–The King Beez took the stage at The Amp at the Farmers Market in downtown Jackson, Friday evening.

Presented by Bud Light, the event called “Local, Homegrown Musicians Under the Tent” was free for attendees.

Now in its second season, the lineup for this season includes local favorites like Little Boys Blue on June 29 and Caleb Minter on July 6.

After that, 11 more shows are scheduled until the end of September.

Bring out your blankets, lawn chairs, and even a picnic basket. Food vendors are on site if you do not want to pack a meal.