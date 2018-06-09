Hot And Humid Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 10:50 p.m. – Saturday

A few storms came through north of I-40 today and died down just before sunset. After that it’s been quite, and should stay quiet for much of the night. Lows will stay around 70 and so will the dew points, making for a muggy night.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow will mirror what we had for our Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s with the daytime heating helping to fuel some storms by the afternoon and evening hours. They will primarily be scattered and not expected to reach severe potential.

This pattern will stay around into next week as well with little changes to the forecast beside some increased cloud cover and rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday from an approaching weak cold front. High those days will be closer to the upper 80s otherwise, hot and humid with spotty showers and storms all week.

Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weather ahead, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7Corallys

Facebook – facebook.com/corallystv

Email – cortiz@wbbjtv.com