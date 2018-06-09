Scattered Storms Over The Weekend

Weather Update – 6:35 p.m. – Saturday

This weekend, our weather pattern will become more unsettled, opening the door for more pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the Mid-South.

It will be another hot and humid day today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but the humidity will make temperatures in the feel like middle 90s during the afternoon. There’s a chance for rain both Saturday and Sunday and any showers that develop could produce heavy rain and thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning. Some thunderstorms could even create some strong wind gusts and some hail so be prepared to get to shelter indoors at a moments notice! Rain chances will be lower overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, but not gone completely, with temperatures around 70°F at the coolest point of the night. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

