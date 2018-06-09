Shooting in Henry County sends 9-year-old to hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A shooting in Henry County sent a 9-year-old to the hospital Saturday, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Eagle Creek Drive.

Deputies said a 9-year-old boy was shot in the stomach while shooting targets with his dad. Investigators said the gun accidentally went off.

Deputies said the boy was transported to Paris Landing State Park then went by medical helicopter to Vanderbilt.

Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. The shooting is still under investigation.