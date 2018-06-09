Tennessee man gets 2-year sentence in multistate sex trafficking case

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison after being convicted in a multistate sex trafficking case.

The FBI and a federal prosecutor said in a news release Friday that 37-year-old Mario D. Collins of Memphis, Tennessee, was sentenced Thursday in Mississippi. He was convicted in December of transporting for prostitution.

An investigation by the FBI and police in Oxford, Mississippi, showed Collins and another person forcefully took an 18-year-old woman from Atlanta to Oxford to engage in prostitution. Evidence presented at trial showed police received a 911 call in April 2017 indicating the woman was being held against her will.

A 26-year-old Memphis woman, Paulette Clayton, was also convicted in December of transporting for prostitution. Clayton was sentenced May 31 to three years’ probation.