Woman found dead at east Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police said they are investigating a death at a local apartment complex.

Jackson police said they found a woman dead inside her home at Lincoln Courts Apartments around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. Investigators did not comment on the cause of death.

Neighbors and family members said they were told about a gas leak inside the apartment.

Jackson Energy Authority said they sent a crew out and did not find a gas leak.

The woman’s children did not want to talk on camera, but said they believe their mother died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police said the situation is still under investigation.