3-year-old Tennessee boy drowns in family pool

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a 3-year-old boy has drowned in his family’s above-ground swimming pool in Nashville.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says in a news release that foul play is not suspected in the boy’s death Saturday.

The statement says a stepbrother was doing household chores and supervising the boy when he saw the child motionless in the pool.

The boy later died at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.