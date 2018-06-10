Cyclist race to the finish line at second day of Rockabilly Gran Prix

JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson turned racetrack Sunday afternoon for the second day of the Rockabilly Gran Prix.

“Ah so, today’s race; it was good. It was a hard race. It was really hot,” said racer Christopher Baker.

Organizers say there were eight races including a Rockabilly Rascals race.

“If you ever forget the joy of riding your bike, you just watch the expression on their faces as they come through; definitely the highlight of the weekend,” said racer Kirsten Sass.

And there was a State Championship race.

“So it is one race out of the whole state that whoever wins is considered the best in the state for that race. So, big deal,” Sass said.

Representatives say the annual event attracts people from across the country.

“People from out of town come in. They get to see this Lift Center area, and they’re really excited about it. The lift center opens up early, Grubb’s opens up early, Rock’n Dough has a great business today,” said event organizer Randy McKinnon.

And it also promotes the sport, with about 300 participants this year.

“It opens peoples eyes to cycling and the benefits of it,” McKinnon said. “It just overall is a good health and wellness initiative.”

There were about 30 participants in the final race of the Rockabilly Gran Prix, but riders we spoke with say win or lose, they were there for the ride.

“Don’t you remember riding your bike as a kid, that feeling that you get out there? And when you race with a team, then you have other people to ride with, and there’s strategy,” Sass said, “but at the end of the day, it’s just fun to get out and ride your bike.”

“I just got a flat tire, and I just couldn’t finish,” said Baker.

“But did you have fun today,” asked WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Amanda Gerry.

“Oh, lots of fun. It was really good fun,” Baker said. “I’m looking forward to the next race.”

Races went on all afternoon Sunday starting at 8:00 am. Organizers say about $13,000 in cash and prizes were given to participants throughout the weekend.

Organizers of the race say they plan on hosting it again next year.