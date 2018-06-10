Fair Conditions Expected For Monday

Weather Update – 11:03 p.m. – Sunday

All of the active weather today stayed east of the Tennessee River, leaving us with fair and warm conditions for the day. Expect these conditions going into the night as well with mostly clear skies, lows in the low 70s, and light winds out of the southwest.

Will be fair into tomorrow as well with mostly sunny skies all day. The chance for any showers of storms is very low later in the afternoon. We’ll see those fair conditions up until Tuesday morning, where ahead of an approaching cold front we could a see a few strong storms as it slowly approaches through into Wednesday. Only a marginal risk of severe weather expected with that. Rain chances are likely all week with highs staying mainly in the low 90s.

