Local church welcomes new pastor

JACKSON, Tenn.— A local church hires a new pastor…

The Agape Christian Fellowship Church of Jackson welcomed Marcus Perkins as their new pastor Sunday afternoon.

He is a Jackson native who is a charter member of the Agape Church.

He says he is excited to see the church grow under his leadership.

“Just to keep the vision going and to watch Agape grow and serve locally as well as in the community,” Perkins said.

Pastor Perkins is also an employee of West Tennessee Healthcare