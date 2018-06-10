New bike share program comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.— Looking for a new way to get from point A to point B in Jackson?

Well look no further.

These brand new bicycles are now available to rent hourly thanks to a program called Zagster.

There are four Zagster stations around the Hub City: at Grubb’s Grocery, Union University, Lane College, and the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Organizers say they hope the program gives riders the convenience of a bicycle without having to own one.

“We basically are putting bikes where people need them to ride and have easy access who may not own bikes, but want to ride on occasion and want to get out and enjoy bikes but don’t want to deal with ownership and maintenance of a bike,” Matt Joiner, bike mechanic, said.

Representatives say you can rent one of the 20 bicycles by downloading the Aagster app and paying with your debit or credit card.

The first hour is free then every hour after that is one dollar.