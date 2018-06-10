Race for Tennessee Senate seat takes shape on Trump, tariffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s popularity with Tennessee voters and how his trade policies will affect them have become campaign weapons for both sides in a key U.S. Senate match up.

Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn’s Senate campaign supporters are replaying President Donald Trump’s latest Nashville rally to attack Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen. The effort aims to cut into the red state’s favorable views of Bredesen by linking him to Democratic leaders.

Bredesen has tried to shrug off the attacks, saying he will work with Republicans and Democrats. He has turned his focus to opposing the president’s tariffs.

The stance aligns him with Tennessee’s two Republican U.S. senators, Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Americans for Prosperity. Corker has said he won’t campaign against Bredesen, despite supporting Blackburn.