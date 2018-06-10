St. Paul C.M.E. church celebrates the men and women of the congregation

A church is celebrating their hard work.

The men and women of St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Jackson have been working over the past few months to raise money for their summer programs and food pantry.

Pastor Walter Brown says it’s well-deserved. We’re so excited to support our men and women and acknowledge their great contributions and how much they give to the church,” he said.

He also said it takes a village to accomplish what they do. “It takes men and women. It takes all of us working hard together in unity, making sure that God’s will is done, that we’re evangelizing and bringing souls to Christ,” he said.

Co-chair of the event, Pam Springfield says they do this to bring glory to God. “When two or more are gathered in My name, I will be in the midst. When men and women are gathered in His name, He is in the midst, and we are steadily praising His name,” she said.

Praising His name is what they are doing.

Georgia Ann Wright encourages the community to come to services as well. “We’re going to have a glorious time. We feel like we are already having that now,” she said.

“Today is a good day. It is special,” she said.

The pastor said he invites everyone to come out to services. They start at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.