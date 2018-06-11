4 charged after drug bust at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested four people following a drug bust a motel in west Jackson.

Deidre Forrest, Jacquez Stevenson, Roy Kinnon and Marshawn Burrus appeared Monday in Jackson City Court. The four suspects face 21 charges combined, including drugs to weapons counts.

Police said they picked up the group Friday at the Old Hickory Inn on the 45 Bypass in Jackson.

“They located .8 grams of methamphetamine under the microwave,” Jackson City Court Judge Blake Anderson read from an affidavit.

Investigators said they also found codeine syrup in a bag of food plus marijuana wrapped in paper and a loaded handgun in the toilet tank inside a room, according to court documents.

George Person works nearby. “It don’t surprise me because you hear about it a lot in Jackson, you know, a drug bust,” Person said.

The manager at the Old Hickory Inn said she did not want to make a comment.

Investigators said Burrus admitted to putting the marijuana in the toilet and said the gun belonged to him, according to court documents.

“No one who was in the room claimed ownership to the methamphetamine or the syrup,” Anderson said.

The judge set a $25,000 bond for Burrus, $15,000 bond each for Kinnon and Stevenson, and a $7,500 bond for Forrest.

All four suspects are being held at the Madison County Jail.