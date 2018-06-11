40 guns reported stolen from Union City home

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Police say nearly $40,000 worth of guns and two safes were reported stolen last week from a West Gate Drive home.

According to police, the homeowner told investigators the thefts happened sometime between June 7 and June 10.

The victim said one of the safes could hold up to 36 guns and had a combination lock. The other had a key lock.

The victim told police 40 guns were taken from inside the safes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union City Police Department at 731-885-1515.