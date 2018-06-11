Chance for Strong Thunderstorms Tuesday

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Monday

After another afternoon with the heat index in the middle to upper 90s the hot and humid weather continues all week, but the chance for rain increases tomorrow. One added benefit from having wet weather is that it may not get as hot, but there’s a marginal risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Some thunderstorms may produce some damaging wind gusts tomorrow, especially during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Although skies will be mostly clear overnight, temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s at the coolest point of the night with light winds. In fact, by 7 a.m. Tuesday, it will already feel like the upper 70s in parts of West Tennessee.

Skies are likely to be partly cloudy again tomorrow but with a 40% chance for scattered thunderstorms, and some during the afternoon could be strong. If you don’t get rained on, expect temperatures to peak in the lower 90s with a heat index in the upper 90s during the afternoon. Thunderstorms will begin to develop during the warmest hours of the day, and the heat and humidity in the air will allow for some energy and moisture to fuel those storms. The main threat is for the strongest storms to produce strong or possibly even damaging winds, so stay weather-aware! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

