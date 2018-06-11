Deputies investigate weekend robbery at Gibson Co. Lake Store

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend robbery at the store at Gibson County Lake.

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, two men entered the store at the Gibson County Lake, according to a release from Sheriff Paul Thomas.

The clerk in the store told investigators one of the men showed a handgun and made the clerk empty the cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the release says.

The men left the store in a silver Nissan, believed to be either a Maxima or Altima, driven by a white female.

The release says both suspects are described as black males with a slender build and average height. One of the men had a tattoo sleeve on one arm and the other had a tattoo on the front of his neck.

The woman was described as a white female with shoulder-length brown hair.

More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477). All information will remain anonymous.