Deputies investigate weekend robbery at Gibson Co. Lake Store
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend robbery at the store at Gibson County Lake.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, two men entered the store at the Gibson County Lake, according to a release from Sheriff Paul Thomas.
The clerk in the store told investigators one of the men showed a handgun and made the clerk empty the cash register, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the release says.
The men left the store in a silver Nissan, believed to be either a Maxima or Altima, driven by a white female.
The release says both suspects are described as black males with a slender build and average height. One of the men had a tattoo sleeve on one arm and the other had a tattoo on the front of his neck.
The woman was described as a white female with shoulder-length brown hair.
More details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-1121 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477). All information will remain anonymous.