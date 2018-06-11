Heat And Humid Today

Weather Update:

It will be hot and humid this afternoon again. Temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and 80s through late morning to around 91°F for the high temperature. There will be more moisture in the air today which will hopefully keep temperatures only at 90 or so. However the heat index will be quite high today. Heat index values this afternoon will range from 95 to near 100°F. There will be a chance of a few isolated thunderstorms, but today I think most of West Tennessee will remain dry and storm free. If you end up under one though, expected very heavy rain small hail. The better chance of storm will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com